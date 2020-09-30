About 41 genes can be caused by the right hand

Australia: Despite the great success of medical science, we still do not know why the majority work with the right hand. Why do some people have left hand and very few can write with both hands?

Experts have now studied 1.7 million people to answer this question, noting that there are 41 genes that may make people work right and especially left-handed.

Experts have studied the genes of millions of people along with brain activity to find out the genetic causes of the right or left ‘dominant’ hand. Dr. Sarah Madeleine, a geneticist involved in research, says that writing with the right or left hand can also affect brain structure.

“Our research shows that there are 41 genetic mutations that can make someone right-handed, while seven other genes have been found that make right-handed and left-handed at the same time. But remember that only 12% of all these genes play a role in this condition. This means that many other factors may be at work in the right or left hand and we do not know yet.

University of Queensland geneticist David Evans says that environmental factors may also play a role. Injuries, sports, writing or playing a musical instrument in the right or left hand from the beginning of the left hand gradually becomes more active.

Data for the experiment were obtained from institutions such as British Biobank and 23 & May, and full details are published in Nature Human Behavior.