Access to the Collections will have a new floating interface in Edge that Microsoft is already testing

Microsoft Edge keeps getting better every day. The arrival of the Chromium engine has been everything a breath of life for Microsoft’s browser that sees updates and improvements arrive periodically, either in the stable version or through some of the development channels, be they Beta, Dev or Canary.

And this time it is the toolbar that sees an improvement coming. A new design that is being tested among a closed group of users in the Insider Program that it offers a new design in the dropdown Collections from the toolbar.

A new floating window

If we could already experiment with a new user interface available in the “History” and “Favorites” sections, now this new design is available for collections.

With the new interface, the floating window design is inherited and can already be tested in the “Favorites” and “History”. In this way, the editing of elements is facilitated without having to visit the dedicated page in the browser.

With the advent of floating control to collections, Access and navigation to the projects we have created is facilitated within collections. By clicking on the “Collections” icon in the toolbar, instead of the section on the right of the screen, we will see a pop-up window with the items in the collections menu.

Current interface of Collections

In this drop down menu you can save links, web page titles, organize content in folders, add notes about the pages we have stored …

But for now not all users have access to this new design. In my case and to check it I have accessed the stable version of Edge as well as Canary and I still have the interface that we have known so far.

The new interface to access the Collections is available only to a small group of users, although it is likely to be open to all users on Dev and Canary channels in January.

Remember that “Collections” is a functionality that allows us to add from a complete web page, a part, an article … and for this we only have to drag what we want to the column that has been opened in the right area of the screen. We can add complete web pages, but also text notes if we click on the post-it icon that we have in the upper right area. This will be stored as one more section within the “Collection”.

Via | Windows Latest