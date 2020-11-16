Accessing WhatsApp web will not be possible from Edge Legacy in 2021 and it will be necessary to use Edge based on Chromium or another browser

With the arrival of the new Edge based on Chromium it seems that the changes will continue to reach the compatible applications and in this case we must talk about the web version of WhatsApp. And it is that the popular client for the electronic messaging service will no longer be compatible with the Legacy version of Edge,

One way to help make the leap to the new version of Edge, more complete and with better features, is to make it compatible and exclusive with one of the most used services. And that’s the thing with the new Edge, which will be the only supported Microsoft browser with WhatsApp web.

Jump forced to Chromium

The previous version of Edge, which we all know as Edge Legacy, already has on its roadmap the stop being compatible with WhatsApp web And although it is not a movement from today to tomorrow, the company has stated that it will be a movement that we will see in 2021.

In this way, if you still use WhatsApp web to access your messages with Edge Legacy, you must prepare to jump to the new Edge with Chromium engine. Otherwise, you will not be able to access your messages as you have done so far.

In a notice, the company advises that, to use WhatsApp Web, you must update the browser, otherwise “You will not be able to use WhatsApp web in Microsoft Edge Legacy”.

A way to jump to a recent version of Windows 10 that already incorporates the new Chromium-based browser or, failing that, download the WhatsApp desktop application from the Microsoft Store. In addition, for those who want to continue using WhatsApp web on Edge, Facebook recommends updating to Microsoft Edge 80, to a newer version or even switching to alternatives, such as Chrome, Firefox or Opera.