Accessing Wi-Fi networks will be easier with Android 12, do you know why?

If there is a time when we revive old ghosts, it is when we visit the house of a relative or friend and it turns out that the router with the Wi-Fi network has changed, so see you typing that endless key with numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters and even special characters that at the slightest mistake, wham !, it returns an error and starts over.

More recently, we have seen how many internet providers had the delicacy, at least, of converting that security key into a QR code in such a way that simply by pointing the camera at that paper, we could already connect without problems. But Google wants to go further so that we do not depend on those papers, or yellow post-its, with the key of the network pointed in ballpoint pen.

Android 12 will have the solution

What Google is developing for its next version of the operating system is, in essence, that any phone that is connected to a wireless network is capable of transferring that password, in such a way that when we can also connect we are able to send that information to other nearby devices quickly.

Current Android network sharing menu. AndroidPolice

Apple introduced a similar system a few years ago, in such a way that when an iPhone wants to connect to a Wi-Fi network and there is another nearby that already is, the latter displays a message where it offers the possibility of sending the password wirelessly. This that Google prepares would go precisely in that direction so that any user was the bearer of that password to save steps (and bad clicks) quickly in the whole connection process.

In the screenshot you have above you can see the last function added by Google to some of the latest versions of Android, where It is now possible to generate at least one QR code that the other mobile can capture with its camera. This process is also very simple, but nothing to do with the one they prepare, which would simplify everything to a single click by the smartphone that is already connected to the wireless network.

Those of Mountain View, precisely, have been working in recent months to allow all Android devices to behave as a single body when performing these basic and essential tasks. It is also the case of allow everyone to send all kinds of files quickly and wirelessly without resorting to third-party apps thanks to technologies such as Nearby Share.