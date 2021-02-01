Accessories announce the arrival of AirTags this year

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The second month of the year begins, we arrive in February in the blink of an eye with many news that make our imaginations fly, and in this article we tell you how accessory companies are in the process of preparing for the next AirTag item trackers of the mark of the bitten apple.

This note opens with freshly leaked images by Evan Blass and shows how Apple’s accessory maker, Nomad, is planning to launch a variety of products to complement Apple’s long-awaited AirTags, Item Trackers, and more.

Additionally, Spigen, another large accessory manufacturer, is also preparing to wear AirTags. In the same way, the accessory manufacturer Cyrill It has also debuted with new accessories for AirTags, as reported and viewed by the Yanko Design portal.

While it is true, as of January 31, 2021 the AirTags have not yet been announced, but accessory manufacturers continue to prepare for the imminent launchIn this way what Spigen created looks a lot like what you would expect from an AirTag accessory, the accessory has the ability to connect to your keychain with a leather holder for Apple’s own item tracker.

Other AirTags accessories have also been seen by users on amazon recently, they offer a “protective anti-scratch cover for brand-new trackers.”

AirTags keychain / protector accessories predict their imminent arrival in 2021

More recently, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple plans to release its item trackers sometime in 2021. It should be noted that these rumors or predictions come after years of speculation, let’s remember that in the iOS 13 code there was evidence that we would see something called AirTags.

Among the accessories that have leaked appear some with leather and microfiber texture formed in 3D to hold AirTags, in addition, one that draws a lot of attention is the one presented as glasses holder with AirTags. This rubber turnbuckle holds AirTags and provides a secure fit to goggle legs.