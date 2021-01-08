Accessory Manufacturers Prepare for Launch of …

- Advertisement -

Accessories-focused third-party companies are in the process of preparing for the upcoming “Apple AirTags” trackers. Recently leaked images of Evan blass show how the Apple accessories manufacturer, Nomad, plans to launch a variety of products to complement Apple’s item trackers.

The product won’t enter the manufacturing phase until Apple releases its long-awaited AirTag object trackers. More recently, the trusted Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, reported that Apple plans to release its object trackers sometime in 2021. This comes after years of rumors, with evidence of AirTags showing up in iOS 13 code.

Leaked Evan Blass images show Nomad planning to release a couple of accessories for AirTags in 2021. If you want to know all the details of Apple’s future object trackers, you can read the full note here.

Features of Apple AirTags

3D molded leather shape to hold AirTags

Leather and microfiber construction

AirTags glasses holder

Rubber tensioner holds AirTags and provides a secure fit

Interchangeable attachment points accommodate all goggle sizes

Premium braided black cord

However, what is important to note is that Apple does not share details about its products with accessory manufacturers before product launches. Instead, these companies often base their product plans on hearsay and information coming from the supply chain.

This means Nomad has no insider information on AirTags, but is simply planning, like the rest of us, for when Apple finally launches the long-awaited accessory.

Ultimately, even if this leak doesn’t provide any additional information on when we might expect AirTags to launch, it does offer an interesting look at how popular Apple accessory makers are planning to release alongside item trackers. It is very likely that Apple also has in mind to develop some kind of leather accessory for its new product the AirTags.