Acer renews its notebook offering

If a few hours ago we told you all the news that the Acer desktop systems catalog has experienced, in the context of the Next at Acer 2021 event, now it’s time to review everything that has been presented today in relation to laptops . And we already anticipate that there are many novelties with which the Taiwanese manufacturer intends to compete in a market as competitive as that of laptops in the coming months.

And it is that we find computers for all types of useFrom tremendously powerful gaming gear to solutions designed with an eye on mobility, to the largest Chromebook ever. We were counting, of course, on Acer showing us new laptops, but we did not expect such a wide renewal of its catalog. Let’s see what they surprised us with today.

Acer Swift X

We started with one of the main dishes on the menu. The Acer Swift X, which at a first glance could pass for a mid-range computer for office applications and the like, hides inside chips of the series AMD Ryzen 5000 (AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U) and graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti, accompanied by up to 16 gigabytes of LPPDR4X RAM and up to 1 terabyte M.2 NVME storage.

The only thing that might not convince the gamer community to opt for the Acer Swift X, in addition to its absence of LEDs, is the size of its screen. And we are talking about a 14-inch IPS panel with FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 dots) in a 16: 9 aspect ratio. It has a brightness of 300 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB space. In terms of connectivity, it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and if we look at its ports, we find two USB type A, one USB type C, an HDMI output and a minijack headphone jack. Its size is 32.28 x 21.22 x 1.79 centimeters and it weighs 1.39 kilos.

The arrival of this Acer Swift X to the Spanish market is scheduled for the summer of 2021 and its price will start at 899 euros.

Acer Aspire Vero

The first thing that catches the attention of this Acer Aspire Vero is, without a doubt, its design and appearance. And we are talking about a system whose chassis has been built with recycled materials. Inside it has 11th generation Intel Core processors accompanied by Intel Iris Xe graphics. Although it does not indicate what RAM they will have, Acer has told us that it will equip up to 1 terabyte of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

On the outside we find a screen built with a 15.6-inch IPS panel with FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 dots) in a 16: 9 aspect ratio with a brightness of 250 nits and an anti-glare screen. It has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and equips three USB Type A ports, a USB Type C, an HDMI connector, an RJ45 network port and a minijack connector for headphones. In addition, it includes a fingerprint reader. Its size is 36.34 x 23.84 x 1.79 centimeters and it weighs 1.8 kilos.

Acer Aspire 7

Again we find a laptop that, without being specifically aimed at the gamer market, due to its benefits can be an interesting option for it. However, the Acer Aspire 7 looks like a system designed to work environments where performance is an important factor.

Inside we find chips AMD Ryzen Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U in a base configuration that starts from the 16 gigs of DDR4 RAM that, optionally, can go up to 32. In the graphic section we will find graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and if we talk about storage we can have up to 1 terabyte M.2 NVMe SSD.

Regarding its screen, it is built on a 15.6-inch IPS panel with FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 dots) in a 16: 9 aspect ratio and with a refresh rate of up to 144 hertz. It has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and equips three USB Type A ports, a USB Type C, an HDMI connector, an RJ45 network port and a minijack connector for headphones. In addition, it includes a fingerprint reader. Its size is 36.34 x 25.45 x 2.29 centimeters and it weighs 2.15 kilos.

Acer Spin 5

With its screen 13.5 inch, the Acer Spin 5 is one of the most compact options of the systems presented today by Acer. In addition, a peculiarity of said screen, built on an IPS panel is its aspect ratio, 3: 2 with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 points. A screen that is touch and, in addition, it supports the use of a stylus, which is housed in a slot on the side of the computer.

With respect to its interior, it equips processors AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5600U accompanied by AMD Radeon graphics. It can reach 16 gigabytes of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1 terabyte of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, we will find WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type A ports, two other USB Type C ports, an HDMI and a MicroSD card reader. Its size is 30.0 x 23.5 x 1.49 centimeters and it weighs only 1.2 kilos.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

If so far we have seen some laptops that could be interesting for gamers, with this Predator Triton 500 SE the clear objective is, without a doubt, this market. For its interior we can choose 11th generation Intel processors (i9-11900H or i7-11800H), accompanied by graphics of the series NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 (3060, 3070, or 3080). Both rockets can be supported by up to 64 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM (via two soDIMMs) and a storage that can reach 2 terabytes NVMe SSD in RAID 0 and 1 terabyte NVMe PCIe Gen4.

Your screen is built on a 16-inch IPS panel with WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600 dots) in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Its refresh rate can go up to 165 hertz with a response time of just three milliseconds and it delivers a brightness of 500 nits. For design professionals, it offers 100% coverage of the sRGB space.

It’s no shortage of connectivity, with the Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i (wireless) and Killer Ethernet E3100G (wired) interfaces. Regarding its ports, we find two Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.2 Gen. 2, an HDMI 2.1 with HDCP, a headphone and microphone minijack and an SD card reader. We are not talking, yes, of a light equipment, its size is 35.85 x 26.24 x 1.99 centimeters and weighs 2.4 kilos.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in Spain from July and its price will start at 1,999 euros.

Acer Predator Helios 500

The word that best defines this gaming laptop is, without a doubt, top of the range (and size) of Acer’s novelties, and a quick look at its specifications confirms this. We are talking about a team chaired by a 17.3-inch MiniLED display with UltraHD 4K resolution at 120 hertz, QHD at 1165 hertz or FullHD at 360 hertz.

Inside we find 11th generation Intel Core processors, with options to an i9-11980HK or an i7-11800H, which is accompanied by graphics of the series NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 (3060 and 3070). Regarding RAM, can reach 64 gigabytes with a configuration of two soDIMM modules and in terms of storage it has options both solid state (up to 2TB in SSD and 1 terabyte NVMe PCIe Gen4) and hard disk (up to 2 terabytes in 2.5-inch disk at 5,400 RPM or one terabyte on a 2.5-inch disk at 7,200 RPM).

The connectivity data of the Acer Predator Helios 500 that we know at the moment are its two network interfaces, Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i (wireless) and Killer Ethernet E3100G (wired). And, as you may have already imagined, we are talking about a large laptop, its dimensions are 40.0 x 31.92 x 3.53 centimeters and weighs 3.98 kilos.

The Acer Predator Helios 500 will be available in Spain from June and its price will start at 2,499 euros.

Acer Chromebook 317

For some reason, the image of Chromebooks has always been associated with small notebooks, when in reality there is no element that limits the size of the systems in which the Google operating system can be used. With the Chromebook 317 Acer takes a step in that direction, introducing the market’s first 17.3-inch Chromebook, an interesting advance that will have to be seen how long it takes to emulate other manufacturers.

This 17.3-inch screen is built from an IPS panel that offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1.08o points in a 16: 9 aspect ratio and that, something striking on a screen of this size, will also be available as an option. in touch mode. Inside the processor options are Intel Pentium N6000, Intel Celeron N5100 or Intel Celeron N4500 with up to 8 gigabytes of RAM LPDDR4X and up to 128 gigabytes of storage.

The Acer Chromebook 317 will be available in Spain from June and its price will start at 399 euros.