ACS is late to the ASPI party

The Italian Government will hardly accept that the Benettons continue in the company through Abertis

The ordeal of the Benettons on Italian roads has taken a last minute turn. ACS said Tuesday that it could submit a bid for the troubled highway operator Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), controlled by the dynasty through Atlantia. He’s a little late for the party. The sovereign fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, with Blackstone and Macquarie, has already made a cash offer for 88% of Atlantia in ASPI that values ​​the group’s equity at 9.1 billion.

ACS would have to raise the price. But the current bidders would already have a mediocre IRR of 9%, according to our calculations. In addition, ACS and Atlantia jointly control Abertis. If the offer was made through that group, the Benettons would hold a stake. That would challenge the Italian government’s attempts to seize the asset from the clan and regain control. ACS’s late entry into the ASPI epic seems too complex to work.

