Activists grow strong in the biosanitary sector

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pharmaceuticals are increasingly under the scrutiny of activists. They seem like a strange combination: the big ones are too big for investors to make their voices heard. Profitability depends on long-term investment, not tricks like buybacks or financial engineering. There have been failures: Elliott failed in his attempt to reform Actelion’s board in 2011.

But activist campaigns in this area nearly doubled from 2015 to 2019 – from 15 to 28, according to Lazard. Elliott has just scored two victories, successfully driving a sale at Alexion, and getting a reorganization at Alkermes. Starboard Value, Casdin Capital and Davidson Kempner launched campaigns last year.

Waste may be the industry’s greatest vulnerability. The return on R&D is falling. The average annual return on investment has plummeted from more than 10% in 2010 to less than 2% in 2019, according to Deloitte. That creates opportunities for activists to demand cost cuts or to elect board members with the experience to properly evaluate new investments.

Then there are the inefficiencies of the market. Investors often reward fast-growing drug companies but neglect those facing expiration of patents or increased competition. Alexion, to be bought by AstraZeneca, saw its stock languish at around $ 100 for years, despite being valued by analysts at 147. In the end, AstraZeneca offered 175.

The constant merger movement also helps. As patents expire, groups often turn to patents to bolster their portfolios, increasing activists’ chances of profitable exit. Elliott asked Allergan to split in two, but it wasn’t necessary, as AbbVie bought it for $ 63 billion in 2019, at a 45% premium.

Medical technology could be this: Phillips, or Fresenius, who has seen its price drop almost in half in four years. Recent successes will encourage activists to seek their next health target.

>