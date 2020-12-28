Actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison after two months for her role in the college bribery scandal.

- Advertisement -

American actress Lori loughlin was released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence after being found guilty of pay bribes of $ 500,000 to get his two daughters into a prestigious California universityprison spokeswoman Sally Swarts said Monday.

Loughlin, 55, and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, paid bribes to an intermediary in 2016 and 2017 so their daughters could enter the University of Southern California (USC) posing as members of the competitive team. rowing, when they did not practice that sport.

A total of 50 people were indicted in this case, which sparked a great controversy in the United States in cases where wealthy parents were willing to do everything to guarantee their children’s entry to a good university, further increasing the unequal scenario academic and career possibilities for Americans of different incomes.

The couple pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy for bank fraud, conspiracy to pay bribes in federal programs and conspiracy to launder money within the framework of the scandal.

Popularly known for her role as Aunt Becky in “Full House,” Loughlin began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Loughlin will also have to pay a $ 150,000 fine and doing 100 hours of community servicesaid Massachusetts Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Meanwhile, Gianulli was sentenced to five months in jail, will pay a fine of $ 250,000 and must complete 250 hours of community service. Both will spend two years on probation after serving jail time.

Marriage is on the list of 30 wealthy parents who have pleaded guilty in the case, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the authorities. The investigation revealed that these wealthy parents paid large bribes to get their children admitted to prestigious universities. To make it, Entrance exam scores were corrected or fake sports profiles were created.

Giannulli is expected to be released on April 17th, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The couple’s youngest daughter admitted that she was “ashamed” about everything that had happened to her parents. “I felt so embarrassed … even though I didn’t really understand 100 percent what was going on,” Olivia Jade said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

“What happened was wrong and I think all the people in my family can see it and think that everything was a disaster, it was a big mistake, but I think what is so important to me is learning from the mistake”Said the young woman. “I’m 21 years old. I feel that i deserve a second chance to redeem me and show that I have grown, “he continued.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, indicted in the same scandal, pleaded guilty to paying $ 15,000 for your daughter’s college entrance exam score to be improved and spent two weeks in a California jail. She was released last October.

