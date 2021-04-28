AD Block Tester, a website to check if your ad blocker works

There is an element that the vast majority of users today have in their browser: ad blockers. These software and extensions allow you to have an optimal browsing experience, avoiding the amount of ads that are displayed when visiting websites. However, how well will it be working? To find out, we will present you a service that will allow you to check the effectiveness of your ad blocker.

Its name is AD Block Tester and in a very simple way it will show us how well our ad blocker is working.

So you can check if your ad blocker works

While the advertisements and advertisements that are displayed on the websites are part of the livelihood of each one, they are terrible for the experience. This made the presence of systems to block them necessary, especially to enjoy content on YouTube. In this way, each user has their header ad blocker to navigate with more peace of mind. However, there is a way to check that the ad blocker works well and that is through AD Block Tester.

This online tool will allow you to check the effectiveness of your ad blocker through an automatic process. That is, our only intervention will be to enter the site for the analysis to be done.

Contrary to what we may think if the blocker fails, the browser will not be filled with ads. The tests are silent in that sense, you will not have a bad experience when it comes to doing it. Once you enter the AD Block Tester website, it will immediately start to check your ad blocker. Upon completion, a list of all tested ad services will be displayed and those that have been blocked by your service will be marked in green. For its part, you will see in red those that your blocker allowed to pass.

If you want to check the effectiveness of your ad blocker, AD Block Tester is a great option. It is fast, does not require any type of user intervention and the results are quite accurate, although we cannot rule out the presence of certain false positives.

To prove it, follow this link.

