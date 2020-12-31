Adaptive loading of Pixels only works if you have “normal” hours

- Advertisement -

In the world many people live with unconventional hours, but Google seems to think that we all live, work and sleep the same hours. At least that’s what its adaptive charging Pixel phones are programmed to think. Adaptive charging came as part of the new functionality in the December update, allowing Pixel 4s and later to charge more slowly when sleeping and finish charging just before the alarm goes off. Since batteries degrade when they are held near 100% charge for long periods of time, this functionality is intended to help extend their life. For this reason, many smartphones have been incorporating this functionality in recent times. However, Google only applies adaptive charging under a fixed schedule, as stated on the support page for Pixel phones: Important: The Smart Charge function applies if you charge your phone after 9:00 p.m. and you have an alarm activated that will sound between 5:00 and 10:00. In all other cases, the phone charges normally. When you charge your phone after 9:00 PM, with an active alarm set between 5:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the phone uses adaptive charging. Otherwise, the Pixel charges normally. Of course, not everyone has a conventional schedule – shift workers, shift workers, or early risers – so hopefully Google will allow a manual exception to that schedule in the future.