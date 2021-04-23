adaptive route planning shortens waiting times for electric cars

- Advertisement -

A new navigation algorithm can reduce the waiting time in front of charging stations for electric cars by up to 97 percent.

Berlin, Germany). The use of electric cars in Germany has increased significantly in recent years. According to various surveys, the main reasons that speak against an electric car are its range over long distances and the long charging time. This problem is exacerbated by the lack of charging options on busy routes, which means that electric cars have to wait a long time before the actual charging process can begin.

Scientists from the TU Berlin and the University of Paderborn have now developed a navigation algorithm that takes into account driving, waiting and loading times when planning a route and automatically adapts them to the respective situation while driving.

Utilization of the charging stations

The technology is based on a conventional navigation system that uses so-called contraction hierarchies to determine the most time-saving route, taking numerous factors into account. In addition, data from a central charging station database, the “Central Charging Station Database” (CSDB), should be used.

Among other things, this should contain data on which charging stations are currently occupied and which charging stations can be used as an alternative. The holistic route planning expands the conventional navigation by the utilization of the charging stations in order to determine a route that is as time-saving as possible.

97 percent shorter waiting times

To investigate whether their idea actually had a significant impact on travel time, the researchers created a simulation of the streets and highways in Germany on which many electric cars made longer trips. Without an exchange via the CSDB, this led to a very uneven load on the charging stations. With the CSBD, however, the utilization of the charging stations was much more even. This shortened waiting times in front of charging stations by up to 97 percent. The simulation also shows that even if only some of the electric cars use CSDB, the total travel time of all electric cars is significantly reduced.

In order for the navigation system to be supplemented by the CSDB, the numerous operators of charging stations would have to agree on a data exchange. So far, this hardly exists in Germany.