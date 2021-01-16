Add a second WhatsApp to your Android smartphone thanks to Chrome

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Although we are still waiting for WhatsApp to finally publish the version of its application compatible with several devices at the same time, for the moment we must settle for the few resources that the different tools leave us published by the messaging app. In this case, what we want is to add a second account through the web version within Chrome for Android.

Already, we already know that many phone manufacturers with Google OS install dual messaging functions to bring with us two different fully operational WhatsApp accounts but, in today’s case, what we want is to control a second account that we have verified and registered on another smartphone that, for the moment, we do not want to delete or cancel.

How to register the second account

Although the web version of WhatsApp is usually linked to exclusive use on computers, you should know that works smoothly in Chrome for Android, where it will be possible to open a permanent tab and a shortcut from the phone’s home menu. So the first thing we are going to do is open the Google browser and enter the URL of the web version of the messaging application.

Activate WhatsApp Web on your Android.

The first thing you are going to find is a message inviting you to install the specific application for your device from the Play Store. As we do not want that, click on the three vertical points that you have at the top right and select “Version for computer”. You will see how the page reloads and, now, it shows you the famous linking QR code. We go to the phone where the phone number that we want to use is is and we scan it with the camera.

WhatsApp Web on your Android mobile.

Then will load our timeline of conversations and groups and we can chat without problems. Of course, remember to leave the other phone on so that we can access all the information without problems. Now, in the same menu that we used previously, we are going to find the option “Add to home screen” and select the type of icon (if it offers you more than one alternative) as well as the name it will have. Once done, you just have to accept and you will have a shortcut on the main screen to start this WhatsApp web session. As if it were an app installed from the official Android store.