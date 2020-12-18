Tech News

Add notes to web articles and PDF files with Beanote

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
There is no doubt that working from the computer has made things much easier than doing them manually. This is something very remarkable in study or research processes, where we need to consult many sources and take notes. Taking notes is precisely one of those steps that seem to slow down the process, considering that we copy from web pages and articles to a document.

In that sense, we want to present you an extension for Chrome that will allow you to do this directly from the websites you visit. His name is Beanote.

Take notes directly on the web articles you visit

The difference that exists between the processes that users carry out while studying or researching on the internet is the place where they paste the notes. Some use Word, others Notepad, and notepad apps tend to be used as well. All this implies a dynamic where we are constantly changing windows. Instead, we could just stay in the same place, highlighting and taking note of what we want and that is precisely what Beanote offers.

This free extension will allow you to do without additional documents, to carry the process of highlighting and taking notes directly in the browser.

The way to use Beanote is really simple and very similar to when we are doing the same thing but manually, with a book. In that sense, you visit the web articles where you want to consult and from there you can start to highlight. The highlight is available in different colors so you can work with greater organization. Additionally, you can take any line and add notes and comments.

All the web sites and articles you took notes on will be stored as bookmarks in the extension. In this way, you will only have to click on the icon and all the websites where you have worked will be displayed. Beanote can greatly improve our productivity with this method that eliminates the dynamics of changing windows to paste information.

If you want to try this method in search of greater speed in your research and study processes, you can obtain the extension from this link.

