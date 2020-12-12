Add your renfe tickets to Passwallet on your Android mobile in this simple way

Surely more than once you have considered how wonderful it would be to be able to stop carrying all the cards your portfolio and unify them all in one place. Nowadays it is possible and in the case that you have an Android mobile there is a magnificent solution: PassWallet. And yes, Renfe is also compatible with this option, you can have all your tickets in a single application on your Android smartphone.

Passwallet: collect your tickets in the same app

Without a doubt, this is the great application for Passbook for Android. Collect all your Passbook tickets and couponsFrom boarding passes to coffee shop loyalty cards in one easy-to-use app.

As simple as that, when downloading a ticket, this will be saved directly to PassWallet. In addition, we can enlarge the QR or bar code and see the reverse to see the conditions of that card. We will even have notifications about an entry that is coming soon.

Add Renfe tickets to your Android with PassWallet

If you think you lose Privacy having your tickets on your mobile, you do not have to worry, since the QR code is your ticket identifier, it is unique and it doesn’t matter how you show it to the reviewer.

If you are going on vacation and have bought your next train ticket on the Renfe website. After making the payment, the web will give you different options to download your ticket or print it. If you decide to save it on the iPhone, it is as simple as look at the box “Receive your ticket”, check this box on the right, choose “Receive your tickets in Passbook format”, and enter your email address.

Then you have rcheck your email inbox. You will have an email from Renfe with a link to download your ticket on your smartphone. You just have to click on “Download Passbook”. Now, all the information of your ticket will appear and you will only have to click on “Add”. And in this way you will have already saved your ticket.

Already at any time you can access the Renfe ticket on your smartphone, you just have to open the PassWallet App and there it will appear to you.