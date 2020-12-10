Add your Renfe tickets to Wallet on the iPhone in this simple way

Have you ever considered that it would be wonderful to dispense with all boarding passes What do you carry in your wallet and unify them all in one place? Today it is possible and in the case of the iPhone it has its own name: Apple wallet. And yes, Renfe is also compatible with this option, you can have all your tickets in a single application on your iPhone.

Apple was the first that, with the launch of iOS 6 in 2012, saw the need to concentrate all our tickets, tickets, etc. in one application. The app was originally called Passbook but was later renamed Wallet. How important was it? Well what was the one that introduced the PKPASS standard of the files that we downloaded in many web pages where we buy tickets for travel, airlines, concerts, cinema, theater, etc.

Add Renfe tickets to your iPhone with Wallet

If you think you lose Privacy having your tickets on your mobile, you do not have to worry, since the QR code is your ticket identifier, it is unique and it doesn’t matter how you show it to the reviewer.

Train Ticket in Wallet – iPhone SmartLife

If you are going on vacation and have bought your next train ticket on the Renfe website. After making the payment, the web will give you different options to download your ticket or print it. If you decide to save it on the iPhone, it is as simple as look at the box “Receive your ticket”, check this box on the right, choose “Receive your tickets in Passbook format”, and enter your email address.

Then you have rcheck your email inbox. You will have an email from Renfe with a link to download your ticket on the iPhone. You just have to click on “Download Passbook”. Now, all the information of your ticket will appear and you will only have to click on “Add”. And in this way you will have already saved your ticket.

Already at any time you can access the Renfe ticket on your iPhone, you just have to open the Wallet App and there it will appear. Hours before the trip, Apple will show you your ticket on the iPhone lock screen in this way you will save time in having to look for it when showing it on the train.

In the Wallet App, in addition to storing your Renfe tickets, you can do it from many other companies, movie and theater tickets and pay with your mobile by linking your bank card thanks to Apple Pay.