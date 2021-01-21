Additional bilingual signage to be added to Belfast buses

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The campaign group An Dream Dearg welcomed the news but also said that more needed to be done to promote the Irish language in the city center.

Signs in Irish are to be displayed on a new bus service in Belfast.

The Minister for Infrastructure in the north, Nichola Mallon, announced that the bilingual signage would appear on the Glider service in West Belfast.

Mallon, deputy leader of the SDLP, said she was “delighted” to announce the new signage. She said that the situation was “a step in the right direction” but that there was still a lot of work to be done to achieve a balance for the Irish language.

“Glider vehicles in the west of the city will be signposted in English and Irish for the first time. This is a step on the right path towards language equality. I want to say that I am ambitious and committed to the promised change New Decade, New Approach to do. One year on from the signing of this Agreement, I am pleased to be making progress on the promises made to the Irish language community, ”said Minister Mallon.

“Equality cannot be put on the long finger and while much remains to be done, I want to make it clear that the most necessary change needs to be made.

The campaign group An Dream Dearg welcomed the news but also said that more needed to be done to promote the Irish language in the city center.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the decision would add to Belfast ‘s culture.

“This is a positive step in making the Irish language visible as part of city life.

“More and more people are speaking Irish in their daily lives throughout Belfast and it contributes to the city ‘s cultural vitality,” said Sheehan.

“These signs on the buses will help tell the story of the streets and placenames.”

Although the Metro 10 service has had bilingual signage for almost a decade, a decision was made in 2018 to get rid of the Irish language on the signs when these buses reach the east of the city.