Addmin, an app to organize all your documents easily

We live in an age where we are looking for ways to consume as little paper as possible. Both in terms of caring for the environment and the complications that paper brings when filing, it is better to have digital formats. However, when it comes to personal files, many people continue to handle folders with thousands of papers. Therefore, we will present you an app that will allow you to organize your documents digitally.

Its name is Addmin and its function is to store and organize our digitized personal files.

The easiest way to organize your personal documents

Many summarize the life of adults in working and paying debts, but we would add something else: save papers. We are always in need of keeping our invoices, payment receipts, as well as important work or academic documents. For this, many people do not do without the old method based on one or more folders to store and organize documents.

Although this information can be easily digitized, the way it is stored is not as practical. That is, the option we have is to take it to a folder on our computer. For this reason we recommend the use of Addmin as a perfect tool to handle personal documents.

Through this application you can scan all your receipts, invoices, records and documents in general and then organize them according to your preferences. To do this, you will have the possibility of creating categories, tags and folders that will allow you to access later in the fastest way.

So, when you scan any document to store it in the application, you can define its creation date, category, label, type of document and other information. Then, when you want to access them, you just have to open the app and go to the category that contains them.

Addmin is an application that anyone with personal documents to handle should have. It will allow you to organize your documents and then access them in a much faster way than looking for them in a folder on your computer.

To prove it, follow this link.

