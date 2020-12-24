Adele’s exorbitant salary prior to her return to the recording studio: the star received more than $ 12 million in 2019

- Advertisement -

Adele is willing to return to the public eye, but not with scandals, Instagram posts or stellar interviews on the most popular late-night shows. The British star will do what he does best: record an album.

However, she will do it like a popstar diva is used to, with a salary of more than USD 12 million generated during 2019, according to the data published by the site Daily Mail.

The medium revealed that despite not having a record since 2015, Adele obtained dividends of up to USD 5.79 million from each of her companiesBut it fell short of the nearly $ 18 million it billed in 2018, journalist Ryan Smith reported.

Adele’s companies are named Melted Stone Ltd. and Melted Stone Publishing Ltd. They are charged with accumulating the income from their albums, their tours, their scores and their lyrics.

The first, they revealed, has within its coffers up to USD 53 million, which generated a payment of USD 2.19 millions, according to the data collected by Daily Mail.

Although it is not all, because in his second company he has reserves of up to USD 16.8 million, which generated dividends to the also member of the Order of the British Empire for USD 4.75 million; coupled with a USD 3.5 million bond.

The latest studio release Adele brought to the market is titled “25” and was released on November 20, 2015 under Columbia’s XL label. This plate made him millionaire profits after selling 22 million copies worldwide.

In the United States it exceeded nine million sales, in the United Kingdom it supported it with the sale of more than three million copies, while in Canada it did the same with one million records sold.

The above was worth eleven Platinum in the United States, one Diamond record in Canada, eleven Platinum in Great Britain, six Platinum in Germany, and finally a triple Platinum in Spain; coupled with the fact that it reached all the top positions on the sales charts.

However, it was announced that Adele is very close to releasing a new album, Well, Matt Chamberlain, from Peal Jam, assured in an interview for the Eddie Trunk podcast on SiriusXM that he collaborated in the study with the popstar.

On the other hand, the newspaper The Sun He reported that his return to London was precisely to focus on the launch of his next material, which would tentatively be published during the course of 2021.

These work sessions, according to the newspaper The Mirror, took place in London, but the property where Adele recorded her voice, one of the most influential in the current music industry, is still unknown.

Hearing those voices on my headphones moved me to the core. It was so powerful and so emotional. You know his voice too, but hearing someone do that in the next room is just phenomenal, ”Chamberlain described.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, but in the United States, the British interpreter made a stellar appearance as host of the Saturday Night Live program to please all her fans in the world, the last view of the actress on an international network so far.

