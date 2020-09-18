Admire all this rare specimen of “Blue Bear” with its silvery blue fur

Not only the Polar Bears, another ice-loving creature would also appear to be in danger due to global warming. We are talking about Ursus americanus emmonsii, called more simply as “Glacier Bear” or “Blue Bear”, a rare subspecies of the American black bear with a shinier fur.

These rare creatures first distinguished themselves from black bears in the middle of the Pleistocene when a large sheet of ice separated the populations of western North America from the rest of the continent. This unexpected separation pushed the two populations along a different evolutionary path and the “Blue Bears” adapted to their new frozen house.

Currently these creatures occupy glacial habitats in southeastern Alaska. Thus, wildlife biologists in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve studied the populations of the region to find out more about these little-known animals. In all 10 specimens were observed. In addition to keeping separate from each other, the bears have not managed to spread beyond their local habitats despite – at least apparently – nothing that prevents them from moving forward.

The ice present in their habitats could be crucial for the survival of the bear; a disturbing image in the face of the rapid melting of Alaskan ice, because they are located in one of the places with the fastest heating on Earth. Their attachment to ice also explains the unusual furs of these animals, which may have developed this color to blend in with the blue glaciers in the area.

The genes that give glacial bears their characteristic coloring, experts suggest, they are probably recessive. This means that if the obstacles (glaciers) that kept these rare animals separate from common black bears were to disappear, black bear genes will become dominant in the population, leading to the disappearance of the spectacular blue-silvery color.