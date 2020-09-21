Tech News

Admire the incredible shot of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

By Brian Adam
See the incredible shot of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

The legendary Hubble Space Telescope is back in action again with this incredible image of Jupiter. Not only that: within the snapshot this time we also find an exceptional guest, its icy moon Europe. The new photo of the largest gas giant in our solar system was “taken” last month.

The photo was immortalized when Jupiter was “only” 653 million kilometers from Earth, beyond four times the distance between our beautiful planet and the sun. The image shows two crucial changes (which you can see at the bottom of the news) in the Jovian atmosphere, one in each hemisphere. The observations were conducted on August 25 to be exact.

In the Northern Hemisphere, there is an elongated, bright white storm with winds moving at a speed of 560 kilometers per hour. This dramatic storm (which is about the same height as its moon) is was first sighted on August 18 and two have been created since then.

Storms like this aren’t unusual on Jupiter, but astronomers are baffled by some darker spots moving behind. These spots have already been observed previously and we may be witnessing the formation of a great storm located in the Northern Hemisphere, researchers say.

In the southern hemisphere of Jupiter we can already see these great storms, such as the great red spot, much larger even than Earth. Not only: we can also admire the Oval BA, which was formed in 2000 after the collision of three white storms. All these incredible details can be seen below. Good vision.

