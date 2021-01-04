Tech NewsTecnología

Adobe Flash Player ceases to exist

By Brian Adam
After months of notices, last December 31 Adobe Flash Player ceased to exist. The browser plug-in released in 1996 was responsible for adding interactivity to web pages in the early days of the Internet and allowed many online games to become popular or videos to be shared over the network.

Games and videos based on Flash Player will no longer be available on January 12

It was a very popular technology because it allowed developers to effortlessly create animations for the slow Internet connections of the turn of the century. By 2009, according to Adobe, Flash Player was installed on 99% of personal computers with an Internet connection.

However, in recent years it had already become a decadent technology with significant security problems and it was difficult for it to adapt to the mobility navigation trend, since it was not updated so that its performance was optimal on smartphones. Even Apple stopped using it on its phones in 2010 because it noted that use was abysmal on touchscreens, wasted tremendously on battery power, and posed serious security threats.

In 2011, the main Internet companies – including YouTube and Facebook – started showing videos without using Flash anymore. That’s where the decline of technology began. In 2017, Adobe announced that it would retire Flash in 2020.

The deadline has been met. Adobe will no longer provide any more security updates for Flash and has asked users to uninstall it as soon as possible. As of next January 12, in addition, the videos and animations that use Flash Player will not work either, so many web pages will be unable to offer those contents. That was the reason, for example, why Zynga has also closed the FarmVille game, which used Flash Player to work.

