Adobe Flash Player will no longer work on January 1 – so you can keep using it

By Brian Adam
As of January 1, 2021 this famous animation program, Adobe Flash Player, it will stop working on all the websites of the world. What will happen to this program? How to keep using it? Here we tell you.

It should be noted that some internet pages continue to use Adobe Flash Player And, when it is deactivated from 2021, you will no longer be able to use it even though you use other browsers such as Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer, among others.

This decision was made, according to the website adslzone, since the interaction program not only generated certain errors on the webs, but also brought malware and viruses included every time someone opened a page.

Although the January 1 It will come to an end, you must know that there is a method to continue using this tool. But yes, you will have to resort to complementary extensions. Do you wanna do it Then follow these steps.

HOW TO USE ADOBE FLASH PLAYER FROM JANUARY 1, 2021

If the website you visit has still migrated to another type of animation and is still using Adobe Flash Player, then this is the trick you should try:

From this Ruffle website you can download a Flash emulator to continue using it. (Photo: Ruffle)
From this Ruffle website you can download a Flash emulator to continue using it. (Photo: Ruffle)

It should be noted that, being an emulator, there is some content that may not work correctly, since it is still under development.

