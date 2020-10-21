Adobe Illustrator comes to the iPad: prices and all supported models

It is evident that if there is a task that tablets facilitate enormously, that is that of design, that of drawing, where it is possible to refine each line we make to what we have in mind. AND Illustrator is such a powerful tool that it is strange to see how it has not been exploited before But, as the saying goes, “things in the palace go slow,” and Adobe hasn’t been too rushed to make that transition from desktop to mobile.

So almost a year after the release of Photoshop for iPad, Adobe has seen fit to officially put one of its most interesting design applications on the App Store that it has on the market and that arrives perfectly optimized to be used, especially with the famous Californians’ Pencil. It is Illustrator and, unlike its older sister, it will allow us to create all kinds of masterpieces with vectors, shapes, textures and texts to decorate any object or design that comes to mind.

Draw small, print large

One of the great advantages Illustrator has is that Its concept of drawing through shapes saves a lot of storage space when creating our masterpieces. Unlike Photoshop, where we accumulate layers and layers of information with effects, here we get really light files that we can print later at the size we need. From the logo designed to be placed on a mug, to a 20-meter-high mural that we will place on the facade of a huge building. And all, without losing an iota of resolution and quality.

Adobe Illustrator for iPad. Adobe

Yes, Although the download of Illustrator is completely free, its use is not, since it will be subject to having a monthly plan that offers a cost of 24.19 euros per month (for which it only allows us to use this app), or to get the so-called Creative Cloud, which includes the entire suite of company applications like Photoshop, Premiere, InDesign, etc. and that increases its price to 60.49 euros. Of course, if you are a student or teacher, at the institute or university, you can benefit from special plans that give you the Creative Cloud subscription for only 19.66 euros.

Adobe Illustrator for iPad works on the following tablet models: