The present day Adobe updated the photography app ecosystem Adobe Lightroom, with special emphasis on native support for the processor Apple Silicon by Mac.

Adobe Lightroom is now optimized for Apple Silicon Macs

Lightroom it is one of the first Adobe Creative Cloud applications optimized for the new chip Apple M1.

Tests that have been performed on a MacBook Air M1 have resulted in a experience beyond what you would expect: very fast. Lightroom it looks and works as before, only with an additional performance boost. LRosetta 2 emulation was already significantly faster for batch photo exports than the same actions from a MacBook Air Intel 2019.

The update includes bug fixes and support for new cameras and lenses. Additionally, Lightroom now works natively on computers with Apple Silicon hardware.

For his part Adobe says it will continue to optimize for Apple Silicon and Windows ARM in future releases while its current applications remain compatible with Intel-based systems.

Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Y Camera Raw they will be updated “as soon as they are ready”. Meanwhile, there is a Photoshop beta version available for Apple Silicon which is impressively fluid, in case you want to try it.

Beyond compatibility with Apple Silicon, Lightroom now also supports image format ProRAW that hits iPhone photographers on iOS 14.3.

There is also a new Lightroom widget on iOS. You can to download updates starting today and get more information on the adobe blog .

If you want to know which Mac applications are already optimized for the Apple Silicon M1 processor, you can enter the following link and consult it for more information.

Apple has also published a Featured story on the Mac App Store highlighting many of the M1 compatible applications that are already available.

You can also go to the Mac App Store and your downloads (count down on the left> scroll down> and right-click iPad and iPhone apps) to see which iOS apps are available on your Mac.