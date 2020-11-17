Adobe Photoshop releases an ARM version compatible with Windows and MacOS

Adobe just released a ARM version of Photoshop, compatible with Windows and MacOS Big Sur. This new software is in its beta phase, which is why it cannot be used 100%. However, it is an indication that the US company is doing its best to make its applications natively compatible with Apple’s new architecture.

Although it is known, the applications that make up the Microsoft Office and Adobe packages are the most used in office automation and graphic design. Softwares that have gained popularity for facilitating our common and professional activities.

In the case of computers with Windows 10 based on ARM processors, being able to run x86 applications without losing compatibility with them becomes tedious, because the system has to emulate the operation of the programs. This results in less performance and higher consumption of processor resources.

For its part, Apple presented its new silicon chips based on the ARM architecture at the “One More Thing” event. In addition to making them available to us through the MacBook and Mac Mini 2020. It seems that Adobe is launching this beta of Photoshop thinking of those from Cupertino and their new equipment.

Adobe will update Photoshop ARM tools panel in the coming days

Installing PS natively on both operating systems will improve their performance. Although, as we already mentioned it is a beta, therefore it is incomplete, functions such as “content-aware fill, patch, healing brush”, among others, are not yet available. However, in the next few days they will be updating the tool panel.

To access this trial version, just go to the tab “beta applications in the Creative Cloud desktop program”, to start enjoying Photoshop tools natively.

Intel Apple’s transition to ARM is a process that raises many questions, especially when it comes to compatibility and support for x86-based applications. Regarding the former, Adobe is one of the first companies to join this cause. If other companies follow suit, this could be advantageous for those in Cupertino, as they would gain much of the market that Intel currently dominates.

