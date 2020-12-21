Tech News

Adobe Releases Premiere Pro Beta Compatible With Apple’s M1 Chip

By Brian Adam
Adobe Releases Premiere Pro Beta Compatible With Apple's M1 Chip

Brian Adam
Developer companies continue to adapt their applications to Apple's new Silicon chip. Adobe is one of them. The San José...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Developer companies continue to adapt their applications to Apple’s new Silicon chip. Adobe is one of them. The San José company has launched a Premiere Pro beta compatible with M1 chip. This test allows Apple users to natively run video editing software.

The company invites users to test the application. However, it highlights that it is not yet complete and that it will be implemented by phase. The adobe website reads the following:

“Since Premiere Pro is built on a large code base that supports a wide range of media and workflows, we will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases and some parts have not yet been adapted.”

It also indicates that this mode will allow them to “validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application” before adding new functions.

What does the Adobe beta for the Apple M1 include?

This trial version includes all the “all major editing functions and workflows”. These include graphics, audio, color, productions and multi-camera. Similarly, Adobe has said that they prioritized support for the most commonly used codecs, such as ProRes, H.264, and HEVC.

As we already mentioned, this is a beta of Adobe Premiere Pro. Therefore, it is incomplete. That is why the company urges users to use the current version of Premiere Pro using the Rosetta 2 emulator on the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and MacOS Big Sur.

Please note that third-party integrations such as panels, plug-ins, effects and drivers for the streaming hardware will need to be updated by the developer to run natively on Apple Silicon and may or may not work in emulation mode. Rosetta 2 today ”indicates Adobe.

Indeed, Adobe continues to work on adapting its applications to Apple’s new M1 platform. And you, have you already tried the beta version Premier Pro? Tell us about your experience.

