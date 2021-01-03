Adobe withdraws support for Flash Player. We explain how to uninstall …

- Advertisement -

Already for the year 2017, Adobe communicated that he had planned fEnd Flash Player support for browsers to end of 2020. Now in 2021 it is official, support for the software has ended and Adobe will begin to block the execution of the content from January 12.

Flash Player must be removed from all computers with macOS

The elimination of Flash Player it will not have any impact on users, as most browsers have already moved away from this video playback format. Also, iPhone or iPad users will not be affected as iOS and iPadOS have never supported Flash.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs already offered his “Thoughts on Flash” in an open letter in 2010, criticizing Adobe software for its security problems, incompatibility with mobile formats, and excessive battery consumption on these devices. Jobs also commented that Adobe at the time was “painfully slow to adopt improvements to Apple platforms” and that a “cross-platform development tool” would not hamper Apple’s innovation.

Flash Player has suffered vulnerabilities in the past, exposing Mac and PC users to malware and other security risks. This made Microsoft and Apple continuously work to close these security problems, to keep their computers safe.

Since Adobe will no longer support Flash Player after December 31, 2020, and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player as of January 12, 2021, Adobe strongly encourages all users to uninstall Flash Player immediately to help protect your systems.

Some users may still see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system. See below for more details on how to uninstall Flash Player.

How to uninstall Flash Player on macOS

1. Locate the version of macOS. Click the Apple icon and choose About This Mac. The Mac OS version appears in the About This Mac dialog: