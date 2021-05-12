AdoptaMe, the Spanish platform to promote the adoption of animals

The adoption of animals is a noble cause that seeks to rescue all species on the street and threatened in urban environments. Faced with the possibility of buying a dog or a cat, we also have the option of giving a place to a homeless animal. In this sense, to promote this initiative, Spain has developed an application to facilitate the adoption of animals.

Its name is AdoptaMe, it already has thousands of downloads on Google Play and seeks to facilitate and promote adoption in Spain.

Promoting the adoption of animals from an application

On a daily basis, many people end up giving temporary shelter to dogs, cats and even birds. However, they do not always have the possibility to keep them with them, so they use social networks to try to find someone who wants to give them a home. Although many cases are successful, to make the adoption proposal more certain, a simpler mechanism is necessary. This is precisely what they have done in Spain, with the creation of an application for the adoption of animals.

This is how AdoptaMe comes into play, an application where protectors and adopters come together in the same place, for this common cause. In this way, it will be enough to create a profile on the platform and see the ads if you are looking to rescue a pet.

In the creation of the profile you will enter your basic data, but also, you will have to create a bio of 1000 words. Through this description the protectors will be able to know you a little better. For its part, there is also the possibility of being protective, so that, if you rescue animals, you can make announcements in search of people to adopt them.

If you are an adopter, you can filter your searches based on location, type of animal and other criteria. When you touch the tab of each animal, the view will expand showing its data and a description. From here, it will be enough to apply for the pet you want and contact the protector.

AdoptaMe as an animal adoption app is great news. It offers a platform where we can find animals to adopt and even publish them if we have rescued any and are looking for a home for them. If you are in Spanish territory and you are looking for a pet, do not hesitate to try this option.

To get Adopt Me, follow this link.

.