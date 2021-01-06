Adrián Uribe confirmed that his father died of COVID-19: “He was a healthy man and in a week he left”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With a serious face and affected voice, the actor and comedian, Adrián Uribe, reappeared to confirm that his father died after contracting COVID-19.

The interpreter of “Vitor” related on his Instagram account the tragedy that affects his family after his death and stressed that the disease rapidly deteriorated his father’s health, Therefore, he asked not to lower his guard against the infections and spread of the coronavirus.

Uribe assured that his father He was “healthy” and “strong”, But his body did not respond to the treatment imposed to attack the virus that had settled in him a week before.

“My father He was one more victim of COVID. My father was fine and healthy; even though he was 77 years old, he was a whole man, “he reported in a video posted on his social networks.

“Unfortunately his body did not respond, his body could not fight this terrible disease and unfortunately in a week it left us,” he said about the last days of his father’s life.

“This is how cruel it is, this is how lethal this disease is and unfortunately until we experience it with a loved one we do not realize how dangerous it is,” he said.

Adrián Uribe called on society to stop being exposed to contagion and described as “irresponsible” people who do not follow security protocols.

“There are still people who do not take it seriously, there are still irresponsible people who go out and do not take care of themselves and those who pay are always the most vulnerable,” he said.

He thanked the demonstrations of support he has received since he released the sad news and made a special request: “Take care. Let’s keep taking care of ourselves. Let’s take care of our lives and those of our parents and grandparents. I would not like them to experience what we are experiencing and many families in Mexico and the world ”.

It was on January 4 when Adrián Uribe used his social networks to communicate the death of his father.

“Who would have thought that that day we were celebrating your last birthday. Today you are already in heaven in the presence of God. Good trip, pa ‘. We are going to miss you a lot!“He wrote to accompany a photo in which he is seen hugging his father.

Although on that occasion he did not give more details of the death, he did receive hundreds of comments to support his situation, so in his publication this morning he wrote: Thank you all for your messages. May it not be too late to become aware ”.

One of the first to comment on this was Consuelo Duval, Uribe’s former partner in Rush hour, who wrote “I’m so sorry.” Yuri, Patricia Manterola, María León, Jessica Coach and drivers Jan and Odalys Ramírez were others who expressed their condolences.

Thuany Martins, Uribe’s current partner, joined in the grief and left a message to accompany the comedian who has appeared in recent years as the host of the program in his pain 100 Mexicans Said.

The death of Adrián Uribe’s father occurred a few weeks after he became a father again at the hands of Thuany, with whom he had a girl they named Emily.

It was at the end of May when the Televisa comedian announced the pregnancy of the Brazilian model and host. Adrián already has a son named Gael, the result of his relationship with Karla Pineda.

|