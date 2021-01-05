Adrián Uribe is in mourning: the comedian’s father died and he fired him

- Advertisement -

Comedian Adrián Uribe is in mourning after the death of his father.

In his Twitter and Instagram accounts the famous interpreter of “Vitor “ made publications to account for the death.

“Who would have thought that that day we were celebrating your last birthday. Today you are already in heaven in the presence of God. Good trip, pa ‘. We are going to miss you a lot!”, wrote to accompany a photo in which he was seen hugging his father.

Uribe did not give more details of the death, such as the place or the causes.

In just a few minutes the post was filled with messages to regret what happened.

One of the comments was that of Consuelo Duval, Uribe’s former partner in “Rush hour”, who wrote “I’m so sorry.”

The singers Yuri, Patricia Manterola, María León, as well as actress Jessica Coach and conductors Jan and Odalys Ramírez They also expressed their condolences to Uribe, who in addition to being a comedian has appeared in recent years as the host of the program 100 Mexicans Said.

Thuany Martins, Uribe’s current partner, also left him a message to accompany him in his pain.

The death of Uribe’s father comes just weeks after great happiness came to the comedian’s life thanks to the birth of his daughter with Thuany.

Last October the comedian and the Brazilian model became the parents of a girl they named Emily.

In fact, before the publication about the death of his father, Uribe had shared a small clip on his Instagram account celebrating the two months of his little girl.

“Singing classes with my daughter”, Uribe wrote to accompany the clip where the little girl was seen reclining while she babbled at the gaze of her father.

It was at the end of May when the comedian of Televisa He announced that he would become a father again, since he already has a son named Gael as a result of his relationship with Karla Pineda.

“2 years ago I passed the most difficult test of my life. A year later the woman who changed my life arrived. And now we are both waiting for a new life! My love @thuanymart thank you for making me the happiest man in the world! # GraciasDios # bebeencamino, “he wrote on his Instagram account along with a photo of him kissing Thuany’s belly.

At that time the model, who is 19 years younger than Uribe and whom he met on the program 100 Mexicans said, He also expressed his happiness. “I’ve always believed in the saying that things happen for a reason. It’s true, they always happen and have a purpose in life, even more so when two people are meant to be together. Thank you for coming into my life and changing it completely, thank you for making me the happiest woman. I am lucky to have you in my life! You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. God is not wrong and now we are 3! We are waiting for you with all our love! My two greatest gifts ”.

It was in September 2019 when the romance between Uribe and Thuany was announced, who was in charge of turning the roulette wheel on the Televisa program in charge of the comedian,

