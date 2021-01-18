Advantages of using PDF when you are telecommuting

- Advertisement -

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has made teleworking a forced reality in many cases, but that it also has many advantages for the employee and the company, it is necessary to have the best tools that allow the exchange of communication and documentation in a safe way and effective. Among all the document formats that exist, there is one that has more advantages than any other, PDF, and in this article we are going to tell you why.

In order to work effectively with this type of document you will need a compressor such as the one in FormatPDF, which allows you to reduce the weight of a PDF document in a simple way and then carry out any action you need in this new context of “digital bureaucracy” in which we live and work

But … why is PDF the best format to work in this new context of “digital bureaucracy” in which we have to constantly send documents to colleagues, suppliers, clients …? PDF – an acronym for Portable Document Format – has many advantages.

It is a document storage format that was created by Adobe Systems but is the most widely used for the exchange and presentation of information that is shared on the Internet. Both large and small companies use it to share documents online for various reasons.

One of them is that it can be opened with any computer, whatever operating system you use, keeping the original appearance of the document. Thus, there are no line breaks, changes in the font … if you open it with a different version than the one it was created for, as can happen with Word .doc documents. You will not have to install new fonts or have additional programs. With PDF, the document that you receive and open, or that you send, always retains its exact appearance and will be displayed correctly.

Whoever receives the PDF, in addition, cannot make modifications or edits on it, so you will always guarantee that it remains as it was created. That unless the author grants access permissions and restricted privileges to modify the document. That is, you always have control over the documentation that is shared. In the same way, it does not matter with the operating system with which you work to edit or modify the document, since the result is always the same and is preserved in the PDF.

But there are more reasons to use PDF. For example, the weight of the document. A large Excel or PowerPoint presentation will take up many MB of space. This means that to send it to a colleague or client, you may have to compress it, depending on the characteristics of your corporate email system, or you may have to resort to an online file delivery compressor.

However, if you convert the document to PDF, you will see that its size is considerably reduced and you can easily send it through your email. This is possible because the storage capacity of a PDF document can be up to six times that of other formats. For this reason, if you are going to share large presentations, catalogs, databases … and other very heavy files, it is best to transfer them to PDF and send them that way. They will weigh much less and in addition, they will be opened on any computer or connected device, keeping their original format.

