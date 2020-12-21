Entertainment

After a brief romance in the middle of the pandemic, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez

By Brian Adam
0
0
Egqiaxexnzfvbjdijyc36g5u3m.jpg
Egqiaxexnzfvbjdijyc36g5u3m.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Flex Widgets: create and customize your own widgets on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
Flex Widgets is a new application developed by Yannik Schrade and with it, iOS users can create their own widgets. This tool has multiple...
Read more
Tech News

Netflix Wrapped, all about your consumption habits on Netflix during 2020

Brian Adam - 0
It has become a tradition that during the last month of each year, Spotify shows the statistics of the content you consumed....
Read more
Tech News

ProStyle, a camera for iOS that will correct your photos automatically

Brian Adam - 0
The photographic aspect of Apple mobiles is a matter more than proven throughout its existence. The cameras on iPhones offer exceptional...
Read more
Tech News

Does it take you a long time to select photos? FilterPixel AI will do it for you

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are dedicated to photography do not take only a couple of photos in their sessions, there really are many. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Ariana Grande will soon be saying “yes, I do” to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. On Sunday, the 27-year-old “Positions” singer took to her Instagram account to announce that she got engaged to the real estate agent, whom she has known since January, and shared a close-up of her stunning engagement ring.

The music star shared several photos with her future husband on social media. “Forever and After,” Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close-up look at the expensive alliance that her boyfriend gave her.

“They couldn’t be happier, they are so excited. This is a happy time for them. His parents are also very excited about the news“, Said a person close to the couple to the American magazine People.

Ariana Grande showed her engagement ring (@arianagrande)
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The famous friends of the singer rushed to congratulate them on their engagement.

“Congratulations to these two incredible souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man, “said his manager, Scooter Braun. “So happy for you guys !!” wrote Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber

Grande was previously engaged to the “SNL” star, Pete davidson. The couple ended their relationship in October 2018 within days of knowing the death of Mac Miller, who was the singer’s partner for a year and a half.

In March, the site Page Six confirmed that the singer and the real estate agent, 25, had started a relationship. In May, they made their first official appearance in the video for “Stuck with U,” Grande’s musical duet with Justin Bieber.

The footage included homemade clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the pandemic. In the recording, Grande and Gomez are seen together for the first time while sweetly dancing and hugging.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Grande and Gomez also made their relationship official on Instagram. The couple were quarantined at their Los Angeles home.

The popular performer, who will release her documentary “Excuse Me, I Love You” on December 21 on Netflix, recently declared her love for her now fiancé on his birthday last August. “I love you,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Grande dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016. Before her affair with Gomez, the singer was linked to Social House’s Mikey Foster. However, they never made the relationship official to the press.

Unlike the pop artist, Gomez doesn’t work in the entertainment industry. Instead he spends his days like Los Angeles real estate agent. A native of Southern California, he works for luxury real estate firm Aaron Kirkman Group, striking high-profile deals with top-notch clients.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Drugs and prostitutes: the documentary that reveals the listening to Diego Maradona and the Neapolitan camorra

Brian Adam - 0
Diego Maradona's link with the Giuliano clan, the rowdy family that dominated the neighborhoods of Naples for decades, was born the same day...
Read more
Entertainment

They secure millionaire lawsuit of TV Azteca against Javier Ceriani

Brian Adam - 0
One more controversy joins the conflict starring Daniel Bisogno and Javier Ceriani, the journalists of shows who have recently been confronted with each...
Read more
Entertainment

“The boss wants to see you”: Jo Jo Jorge Falcón admitted to having acted at private parties of organized crime groups

Brian Adam - 0
Comedian Jo Jo Jorge Falcón, revealed little known aspects of his career and told unsuspected details as the time that important figures of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©