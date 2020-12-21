After a brief romance in the middle of the pandemic, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez

- Advertisement -

Ariana Grande will soon be saying “yes, I do” to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. On Sunday, the 27-year-old “Positions” singer took to her Instagram account to announce that she got engaged to the real estate agent, whom she has known since January, and shared a close-up of her stunning engagement ring.

The music star shared several photos with her future husband on social media. “Forever and After,” Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close-up look at the expensive alliance that her boyfriend gave her.

“They couldn’t be happier, they are so excited. This is a happy time for them. His parents are also very excited about the news“, Said a person close to the couple to the American magazine People.

The famous friends of the singer rushed to congratulate them on their engagement.

“Congratulations to these two incredible souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man, “said his manager, Scooter Braun. “So happy for you guys !!” wrote Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber

Grande was previously engaged to the “SNL” star, Pete davidson. The couple ended their relationship in October 2018 within days of knowing the death of Mac Miller, who was the singer’s partner for a year and a half.

In March, the site Page Six confirmed that the singer and the real estate agent, 25, had started a relationship. In May, they made their first official appearance in the video for “Stuck with U,” Grande’s musical duet with Justin Bieber.

The footage included homemade clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the pandemic. In the recording, Grande and Gomez are seen together for the first time while sweetly dancing and hugging.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Grande and Gomez also made their relationship official on Instagram. The couple were quarantined at their Los Angeles home.

The popular performer, who will release her documentary “Excuse Me, I Love You” on December 21 on Netflix, recently declared her love for her now fiancé on his birthday last August. “I love you,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Grande dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016. Before her affair with Gomez, the singer was linked to Social House’s Mikey Foster. However, they never made the relationship official to the press.

Unlike the pop artist, Gomez doesn’t work in the entertainment industry. Instead he spends his days like Los Angeles real estate agent. A native of Southern California, he works for luxury real estate firm Aaron Kirkman Group, striking high-profile deals with top-notch clients.

