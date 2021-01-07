After confinement and her contagion of COVID-19, Maribel Guardia was finally able to meet her mother again in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

After suffering the ravages of the COVID-19 disease, of which he only presented moderate symptoms such as headache and fatigue, Maribel Guardia shared that she was finally able to meet again in her native Costa Rica with whom she considers her second mother, her sister Vilma Chacón, whom the actress and former beauty queen recognizes as her mother. With great emotion and happiness, Maribel shared her reunion in an emotional postcard that she posted on her account Instagram.

And the long-awaited visit lasted a year due to the coronavirus health crisis that is experienced in much of the world and that has already claimed millions of lives, so wrote the 61-year-old television host:

“After a year I see my mother again, God gave me that license to be able to hug her and enjoy her magic, love and advice. My life teacher and my best friend. I send you blessings in the distance “ , put the ex-wife of the late composer Joan Sebastian, father of his only son, Julián Figueroa.

And is that Vilma Chacón was almost always the maternal figure of the artist who has developed her career in Mexico, because with the death of Doña Rita, was orphaned at an early age, which is why she was left in the care of her older sister.

Last July, the actress recalled the bitter drink in an interview for The minute my destiny changed, where he talked about what it meant to lose his mother to cancer when he was only nine years old.

The actress revealed that she did not live with her father, who did not take care of her, so her main support was her mother, who died at 46 years old. “My parents never married, so I was a natural daughter. My mom raised me, she was an extraordinary mom. I remember her with much love, but I was orphaned when I was nine”, He said.

“I was alone at nine … Whenever I remember my mother, that I have a little while, I cannot help crying, even though it is so many years”, She acknowledged and said that the lady taught her traditional songs from her native Costa Rica, and if Maribel wanted to eat on the roof of her house, Dona Rita used some stairs to do so. I also rode him shows to entertain her. “That kind of thing my mother did.”

Guardia said that since she was so young at the time she was orphaned, she could not fully understand what was happening in her life. “When I saw her dead in the box, I didn’t understand why she was so serious. Then I got into some kind of game. It was a very large place where they watched over her, with a very large garden, so I would run out and play with her and talk to her and say ‘Mommy that’s up there isn’t you’ and then I would play. Everyone was crying and I would run in and swear that my mother was with me, but the moment we went to bury her, when they threw the earth, that’s where I reacted”He recalled.

“I was dreaming 9 nights of her that we would fly and that we would sit next to a river and talk dressed in white and then I didn’t see her again ”. According to Maribel, initially “He had a resentment that she had left, as if he had the choice.”

Once he understood the situation, he began to suffer insomnia, something that he continues to suffer from to this day. With her mother dead and an absent father, Guardia was left in the care of her older sister, Mima (Vilma), whom she considers a second mother.

