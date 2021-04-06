After Google Photos, goodbye to free storage in Docs and Sheets

- Advertisement -

Google has been adapting all its cloud services for a few months to focus on a new panorama that inevitably passes through a payment model, after years in which it seemed that those of Mountain View were going to give us everything so that our digital life could be kept intact on their servers. But it will not be like that, and proof of this is that Google Photos will close the tap of free and unlimited storage as of June 1. In addition to those photos and videos, the documents we created with Google’s office applications were others that did not take up space in Drive. It is true that it is not that they are files that weigh several megabytes each (except for some presentations), but at least we had the peace of mind that the free 15GB for having a personal Gmail account would not be affected by its presence … until now . There is already a date for the end of the ‘total free’ So as in the case of Google Photos, the North Americans have re-published a series of new limitations and conditions of use that will affect your text documents, spreadsheets and Presentations that, as of June 1, will begin to occupy space in the cloud, in such a way that everything you create will be added to the many gigabytes that you have occupied by email or photos and videos. That date will apply to users in a general way, although if you have some kind of plan within Workspace (either for work, or for university or college) the date will be delayed a little longer, leaving the new deadline for begin to occupy space in the cloud as of February 1, 2022. That is, within ten months, approximately, since the North Americans calculate that that is enough time for all organizations to adapt to these new requirements. According to Google itself in a publication on its official Workspace blog, “people are uploading more content than ever; in fact, more than 4.3 million GB are added every day in Gmail, Drive and Photos”, so that these changes in the use policy are aimed at “providing our users with a great experience and keeping up with the growing demand” (surely they have forgotten to mention the payment plans that we have available for personal accounts through Google One ).