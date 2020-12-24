After his darkest moment, Rafael Amaya left rehab and will celebrate Christmas with his family

- Advertisement -

Rafael Amaya is ready to rejoin social life and celebrate with his closest family this Christmas. The actor has already been discharged from Julio César Chávez’s clinic and in which he was admitted a few months ago to help him overcome the addictions he adopted after starring in the successful Telemundo series, The Lord of the heavens.

The 43-year-old actor left the rehabilitation center on December 22, date from which he is in the company of his parents in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where he will also celebrate the December festivities in the company of his great friend and promoter of his recovery, the singer Roberto Tapia.

The news was confirmed by Carlos Appel, director of the Baja del Sol clinic and Rafael Amaya’s cousin.

The manager of the Julio César Chávez center told Windowing that the actor of the remembered narcoserie you have finished your treatment, but decided to reserve several details for confidentiality reasons.

“He’s already left the clinic. No (it will reseed) … With all due respect, As clinic employees we have a confidentiality contract that does not allow us to talk about any of our patients, regardless of that (their blood tie) they are an employee of the clinic ”, he declared to the Mexican show program.

The singer Roberto Tapia had already said that this week the actor Rafael Amaya would be discharged and that they would celebrate Christmas together.

“We do the family dinner with few guests … and at home, we will be around 10, 12 people, maximum 15 people and we are the same as always, year after year. further My compadre Rafa Amaya is coming to spend Christmas with us too”, He commented in an interview with The sun rises.

“It will be the first Christmas that my compadrito and I are going to throw ourselves together,” added the interpreter of the Mexican regional.

Tapia said that at dinner there will also be people close to Rafael Amaya: “My compadre leaves the center on December 22, first of all God, we will be enjoying that day as a family (Christmas Eve and Christmas), his parents and all my family.”

The relationship between Rafael Amaya and Roberto Tapia is not only one of friends, but one of compadrazgo, and the actor is the godfather of the singer’s daughter, who does not know of the addiction problems that he had to face this year.

Both personalities demonstrated in recent months the strong bond that unites them and that is It was Roberto Tapia who rescued the actor from El Señor de los Cielos from his lowest moment immersed in drugs.

“I lost my inner peace, the love I had for my family, for my work. Little by little I was submerged in the dark mud of alcohol and drugs,taking into account all the possible excesses that have occurred and to have ”, Amaya himself recalled in an exclusive interview published by People in spanish.

The publication highlighted that when Amaya arrived at the Baja del Sol clinic, owned by former boxer Julio César Chávez, he was still he was psychotic and believing himself The Lord of the heavens, but in a few months it achieved a remarkable evolution.

For his part, Tapia confirmed that his compadre was influenced by his character as “Aurelio Casillas” in The Lord of the heavens, but he decided to rescue him from addictions and traveled from Cualiacán to Acapulco, Guerrero, where he found him “in bad conditions, but wishing someone would help him. We grabbed his things and put them in the car and we started back ”.

At the clinic, he was greeted by the former boxer, who also offered a crude account of how he saw Amaya: “We didn’t want to tell him, but he did get a little psychotic, still believing The Lord of the heavens. But the days have passed and now months and Rafa’s evolution has been incredible ”.

Since February 2019, versions of Amaya’s status were circulating, who in mid-2018 stopped appearing in The Lord of the heavens.

