After leaving Facebook and supporting Signal, Elon Musk leaves Twitter

Elon Musk has a huge track record of success behind him from the early days of PayPal, or later Tesla, SpaceX and Hyperloop. All that has made him the richest man in the world and that influence is enforced permanently through the few channels through which it speaks: in this case, practically only Twitter.

In addition, the entrepreneur is one of those who does not cut himself when interacting with other users of the social network and, many of the news that reach the media about the products that their companies launch, have been known thanks to that verbal incontinence that leads you to respond before the press departments themselves to those who, surely, pay very good salaries.

He leaves “for a while”

The last message published by the Australian on the bird’s social network has been as brief as it is fulminant and it literally means that “Off Twitter for a while”. Just in case we could have doubts about the intention of those words, that text has been fixed in the profile, which does not make much sense since if it is going to be the last thing you write in many months (or years), it does not matter what anchor it or not to the top.

Off Twitter for a while

Be that as it may, Elon Musk is not suspected of leaving applications and social networks when he is not comfortable. He did so in the past when he deleted all his profiles (personal and company) from Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal became known, and which pointed to those of Mark Zuckerberg as necessary accomplices in the mining, collection and use of hundreds of millions. of data for political campaigns such as those of Brexit or the election to the US presidency of Donald Trump.

What’s more, a few days ago, due to the mess with the new conditions of use of WhatsApp, Elon Musk openly recommended the use of Signal as an alternative to the application owned by Facebook, through a message on Twitter that triggered the number of downloads of this small messaging app. Are you going to migrate to an alternative? Nobody knows, except that just 24 hours ago I was participating in ClubHouse, a social network whose comments are based on voice notes and which today is quite exclusive since, to access it, it is only possible to do so through a invitation.