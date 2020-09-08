After months of defending 14-day quarantines, Spain and other European countries are considering reducing it to ten, seven or even five

Shorten quarantine on suspicion of a possible contagion from 14 days to ten. That is what, as recognized by Fernando Simón on Monday, the team of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health is studying. “The risk involved” the measure is being assessed, although to “lower it to five or seven days” as they want to do in other countries “we will take longer.”

Effectively. In Germany some virologists are already raising reduce quarantine to just five days and, in France, the same Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, has announced that the country will decide on friday if you reduce the duration to seven days as proposed by the country’s scientific council.

The question seems clear: Are we doing too long quarantines or is it a financially motivated measure?

Europe thinks so

Christian lue

Véran, for his part, defended that the decision does not give priority to economic issues, but is an acknowledgment that “we are mostly contagious in the first five days after the symptoms or the positive, and then that decreases significantly” . According to your data, after the first five days, less than 5% of those infected are “potentially contagious, and very low“.

IN the same vein, the well-known German virologist Christian Drosten proposed to shorten the quarantine mandatory five days because, recent evidence consistently shows that most people are no longer contagious within five days of symptom onset. Although the PCR test is positive, “the contagious period begins two days before the appearance of symptoms and ends, if we look at it realistically, four or five days later,” he explained.

Although, obviously, a residual risk of contagion cannot be completely ruled out, shortening the quarantine seems “a reasonable measure”. The measure is at the “limit” (epidemiologically speaking)But it seems the only effective way to prevent large sections of the population from being confined for weeks without meaning. Drosten also argued that, for all practical purposes, what the data says is that a lot of people skip the long quarantine anyway. By making it shorter, greater adherence to the medical recommendation could be achieved.

In Spain, Simón explained that currently this measure is already applied in some cases of Covid-19: “If after 10 days, the patients are three without symptoms and the CRP is negative, it is not necessary to continue with the isolation.” The question now is to extend this recommendation at a general level. The main obstacle to this, according to the director of the CCAE, is that “among the experts there is a division of opinions”: some hold a position perhaps “excessively fearful” betting on the minimum risk and others defend that from the seventh day “the burden viral is very low and people are no longer infective. “

Economy or health?

Edwin hooper

These proposals, which coincide with the rentrée of the European economy after the summer, have been received with mistrust. It is true that the best data and guidelines that we have seem to support the idea that the infectivity of patients falls after the first five days; But it is also true that there are still many things that we do not know about the dynamics of the virus and the most cautious researchers ask to delay measures that increase the risk in a precipitous way. Especially in countries that cannot control outbreaks well.

The decision, be that as it may, is difficult because, although it is necessary to reactivate the economy and avoid having to freeze it again, we are increasingly aware of how imperfect our models of the virus and the evolution of the pandemic still are. That translates to, although the trend to reduce quarantines now has good arguments and appears as a fundamental measure, the possibility that it will have to be removed in a few weeks is still on the table. And it will not stop being soon.

