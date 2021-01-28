After music and podcasts, Spotify now goes for audiobooks

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In recent times we are gripped by the feeling that content that has been accompanying us for many years, that remains on the market in a discreet way, suddenly there comes a day when an explosion occurs and the fever for them begins. Not so much from users, who are using them at their own pace, as from companies, which are launched all at the same time to exploit this new vein.

It has happened with podcasts, which now experience a huge boom in creation and consumption and, in the last few months, three-quarters of the same has happened with audiobooks. In Spain, for example, we have seen how in recent times Audible, the Amazon company with a whole catalog of works in English but, at the same time, a more than noteworthy offer in Spanish with voices as recognized as those by José Coronado or Alaska.

Spotify starts testing

Thus, Spotify is the last that has launched to try its luck in this of the audiobooks although, for now, its bet will be testimonial, to see how it evolves. And is that from the application, they have added this new category with nine public domain books among which we can find “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, “Great Expectations” by Charles Dickens, or “Persuasion” by Jane Austen.

Audiobooks on mobile phone. Unsplash

These audiobooks have been narrated by well-known voices within the Anglo-Saxon cultural sphere and it remains to be seen that the Swedes end up doing the same in other countries, where a specific translation and dubbing would be necessary for each market. For this test, have turned to actress Hilary Swank or actor Forest Whitaker, So Spotify shows its interest in seeing that content reaches its platform with the best possible quality.

In addition to these narratives of classic works, Spotify has wanted each publication to have what it calls a “deep dive”, from the hand of Harvard professor Glenda Carpio, who offers readers a preamble that places the work within the panorama of its time and its importance. It must be said that all of the above is part of a first test and, depending on its success, this is how the musical platform will work in order to search for new books or content in the future.

This first audiobook test is available for both free and paid users of the platform and, for the moment, these works do not have an additional cost or are part of a parallel subscription.