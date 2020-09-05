After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain also opened airspace to Israel

Manama: After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain has also allowed Israeli flights to the United Arab Emirates to use its airspace.

According to the international news agency, Bahrain has also allowed the use of its airspace for flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, Saudi Arabia also allowed Israeli flights to use its borders.

A statement issued by the Bahraini government said all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates would be allowed to use the air route. This statement does not exclude Israel, whereas earlier such statements excluded Israel.

A statement from Bahrain Aviation said Israeli flights had been allowed to use its airspace at the request of the United Arab Emirates. It called on Bahrain to allow flights from Israel to the UAE to pass through its airspace.

It should be noted that Jeremy Kishner, an adviser to the US President, had met with the King of Bahrain earlier this week, while the first commercial flight from Israel arrived in the United Arab Emirates via Saudi Arabia a few days ago.