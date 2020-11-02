After the cross-folding mobile phone, LG prepares the extensible phone: it already has the international patent

Now that the LG Wing is reaching its first owners, LG is preparing its successor, which will be the second model of the LG Explorer Project, a project to explore new uses for smartphones. LG itself has already advanced that the continuation of the Wing would be a mobile with an extendable screen. And it has already obtained the patent: LG’s ‘Project B’ could arrive in March 2021.

LG cannot be denied the endeavor to distinguish itself as its latest phone, the LG Wing, looks like no other. At least when its double screen is displayed, of course, that when the secondary is hidden, the aforementioned LG Wing looks like a ‘normal’ mobile. We have tested it, we have the video analysis and we will soon publish the full review of the phone. Meanwhile, at LG they are developing the second model of their experimental project. It seems that this development is going to ‘spread’.

LG gets patent for a ‘Slide-out Mobile Terminal’

Diagram of the mechanism of the future mobile with extendable screen

At the end of the official presentation of WING, LG showed some images as a ‘teaser’ of what would be its next experimental project. The video showed the profile of the phone and how it is doubled its width by sliding a portion, a mechanism that we had not seen in another prototype (TCL already showed a ‘roll-up’ mobile). That advance will become a real mobile, the patent will make it possible.

As a Let’s Go Digital reference, LG’s Project B will be an extendable mobile with a screen extension that can be displayed by the user on each side of the phone. That mechanism would involve the use of a flexible OLED screen with a rotating system at the ends that would allow save unused panel portion. LG has included in the patent a multitude of schemes of how it anticipates the construction of the device, including the axes, screen protection elements and a drag system to damage the physical characteristics of the screen as little as possible. Everything seems ready for manufacturing.

The patent is published in the international registry as of October 29, 2020. LG completed it on August 13, 2019, it has had more than a year to physically develop the interior of the future smartphone. And, according to rumors, he would have already dated it: Extendable screen LG future could be official in March 2021. It would be the brand’s first approach to foldable OLED screens on smartphones.

