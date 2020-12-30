After the death of Armando Manzanero, Martín Urieta was appointed as the new president of the SACM

- Advertisement -

Singer and songwriter Martin Urieta will be the one who will momentarily replace the void left Armando Manzanero at the head of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM), toyes dictated by statutes that govern the institution that defends the rights of singers and writers of musical content.

It was the SACM itself who, through a statement, decided to inform that according to the procedures established in its regulations, the former vice president of the Association would take over on an interim basis of the direction, this after the sudden death of the “Master” Armando Manzanero. This was stated in the statement:

As a result of the irreparable loss of our President, the teacher Armando Manzanero Canché, and in compliance with the provisions of our bylaws, as of this date, December 29, 2020, the Presidency of the Board of Directors will be in charge of the Executive Vice President , the teacher Martín Urieta Solano

And it is that according to the same statement, Urieta Solano will act as president of the Company until the board of directors can decide in a vote who will be the new formal director in order to define who will be the director elected for another period with the SACM. This was detailed in the statement, which was signed by the general director of the institution, Roberto Cantoral Zucchi:

Until the next General Assembly of Members of our Society decides on the appointment of the next President of the Board of Directors elected

It was in an interview made for Millennium, that the now acting president of the SACM affirmed that the institution does not have any economic or legal problems, since apparently Manzanero’s management was so positive that society does not present any financial problem:

We have never had red numbers, thanks to the good management of finances, and that was what the teacher inherited us, that was the sequence and continuity that we want to follow in the future for the society of composers

Martín Urieta affirmed that he is in a period of great stability, so there should be no major complications when taking some matters of legal defense of authors. In fact, he affirmed that during Manzanero’s period as head of the Society, Various proposals were sent to legislate laws in favor of composers that were pending because they were rejected by the interests of some officials.

Urieta clarified that much of Manzanero’s work on SACM issues was focused on seeking an improvement in the conditions in which regulations had been carried out. for authors and composers before the law and who was very interested in some of the projects being carried out in the corresponding instances:

Many things remain pending, bills that we have fought for the good of composers for many years, we send them to Congress and some reject them and we are insisting because everything is in favor of the composers of Mexico, the teacher that was the keynote that wore

Martín Urieta has been part of the SACM for more than 20 years, being part of its board of directors. He is one of the most important Michoacan composers today with various songs under his authorship such as “Divine Women”, “How strange it is”, “Bohemian hobby”, “Here between us”, “Paso a la reina”, ” Not a glass of water ”and“ We must give love ”.

