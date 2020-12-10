After the Earpods and the charger, Apple wants to eliminate the Lightning cable

The truth is that in recent years Apple has starred in a series of small controversies around components that it has been erasing from the map of its iPhone. The first was the headphone jack, that 3.5mm minijack. that with the iPhone 7 passed away and replaced by wireless Airpods that have become a best-seller of the brand. Of course, while users were thinking about making the leap to wireless headphones, they had to use an adapter to continue using the old Earpods.

But it was not until this year that those from Cupertino have made a real leap in accessory cuts that come in the box by making both those cable helmets disappear, as well as the charger that allows us to plug the smartphone into the power. Two absences that have all the earmarks that they will not be the last and that will leave the box of future terminals practically empty.

In 2021, goodbye to the Lightning cable?

As published by 9to5Mac, Apple is sending some surveys to its iPhone 12 users to find out what they think on some current details of their smartphones. It is a series of questions that come to function as a kind of probe balloons about the intentions that the Cupertino people have for future generations of mobile phones. A “do you use ‘this’ habitually?”, To give it a snip in case the results point in the direction that the North Americans expect.

What’s in the box of an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple.es

That “this” now has to do with the Lightning to USB-C cable including the latest iPhone 12 as a holdover from a past in which mobile phones came to us with a full charge pack. A question that gives the feeling of being probing if many users would miss it or if there are so many products they have already bought from the company that it is annoying to have another cable again that they would not know where to place it.

Be that as it may, that survey is not only limited to asking about the only cable that the iPhone 12 already includes in its box, but about other elements such as Face ID and even that small metal piece so useful that it serves to open the card tray SIM and that, certainly, we only use it when we buy a new iPhone and we have to change from one to another. And to you, what would you think if the Lightning cable was also eliminated?

