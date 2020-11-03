Tech NewsMobile

After the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung prepares a new Galaxy Note 20 FE

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Although we are in a pandemic year in which many businesses have been irreparably affected, others, however, do not seem to understand crises or pandemics and maintain the same growth rates, if they do not raise them even more. And in the case of Samsung, we are talking that the 2020 revenues between July and September have increased compared to the previous year in figures close to 50%.

It was precisely during the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE last September when the Koreans dropped that these fan editions were not going to be exclusive to the top of the range of this 2020 and that would extend over the following years. Now, can that which affects its S range also be extrapolated to the Galaxy Note that always land after the summer?

Evidence on the Samsung website

As Samsung did not say anything, many thought that these ranges would be limited to the terminals that reach stores in the first half of each year but, apparently in the code of the official website of Koreans in Brazil, it seems that we have another of these FE versions very close, but of the Galaxy Note 20, the phablet that they put on sale just after the end of last summer.

Mention to the Galaxy Note 20 FE on the Samsung website.

As you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, it is possible to see how a text string appears in the code of that Samsung website that clearly indicates the existence of a fan edition of this particular model. This lays the foundations for a future launch of a model that, as in the case of the Galaxy S20 FE, will have somewhat more trimmed hardware than the Ultra models, but without remaining as neglected (in hardware) as the cheapest terminals of the spectrum.

Although there is no data that can indicate when will be the moment when Samsung decides to put it on sale, it seems logical that a possible launch takes place in the coming weeks, before the end of 2020 Since it will be in early 2021 when a future Samsung Galaxy S21 is presented and put on sale. Especially if we take into account that this future top of the range of the Koreans will be a bit ahead of other generations, which arrived in stores between the end of February, March and until April.

