Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, analysis

Just two weeks ago we were around talking about Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition through a first impressions. Microsoft gave us the possibility to play a large part of the game, enough time to draw all possible conclusions, more if possible if the original title was played. Now we have the opportunity to talk about him without reservation.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition comes to the market with one band ahead: that of dignifying a delivery that was always less remembered than the first two. To do this, it is supported by three edges: a renovated technical and graphic aspect, a careful sound and a compendium packed with content and some new inclusions. We tell you all about it.

Notify the metropolis

We had in the advance of early October that one of the things that had caught our attention the most had to do with the game’s start message, which highlighted the changes made to have a greater historical fidelity. At this point, we are not going to ask for realism in a game that allows you to put tropo hundred units inside a canoe, but it is appreciated, of course, that the development team has made these changes to achieve the greatest possible historical plausibility.

From here, and as we said in the opening paragraphs, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is based on three pillars, and the first of them has to do with the graphic and technical section. Work done by Tantalus Media, Forgotten Empires, and Xbox Game Studios it’s more than remarkable. While the remastered versions of the previous two titles could pale more in some respects, the fact that this third installment is newer has benefited to take advantage of the existing textures.

It is not that the graphic section is at the level of the latest installments of Total War, for example, but it does have a facelift more typical of these years than of its launch a decade and a half ago. Yes, we have to respect him some of those old aspects that have not been remastered, see the animations or some other quite “peculiar” physics.

On the other hand, we must also keep a certain “but” to the fact that the artificial intelligence of the units is identical to that of its time, that is, gets stuck at some points, it opts for more complicated routes instead of taking the simple one, sometimes it does not detect the enemy unit to start shooting when it wishes and a long etcetera already common in these parts.

It is one of lime and another of sand, see more accentuated when it is observed that the second pillar of production is a remastered soundtrack that sounds scandalous. Although the dubbing can be hit with some hits (very little, since the voices that may clash are balanced with those famous and well-known, more if possible at the moment), with the musical section there are the scores of yesteryear with the best current sound.

An edition packed with content

Two things are required of every good remastering: the first is that they have worked on the technical and graphic section, that it be seen that there is no staunch reluctance for the simple fact of monetizing nostalgia; and the second is that it includes all the content released to date, therefore, that it serves as definitive compilation to condense everything in one package. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition fulfills the former as explained, but it also does the latter.

This definitive edition not only includes all the original content, but also adds some new tidbits. Now we will have a total of 16 civilizations different, among which are two totally new: the Incas and the Swedes. Of course, they have their differences from each other, but they always start from the same parameters so that the old player does not feel misplaced.

Likewise, we have two completely new playable options. The first is called “Historical battles”, And we think the name already says it all, doesn’t it? It’s about recreating some famous contests individually. The other is “The Art of War”, Which are nothing more than a series of challenges that work –and very well- as improvised tutorials. Thanks to this mode, the player can focus on very specific sections of the game, which in turn improves their skills.

It should be noted that in the campaigns some small details have been changed, but they are not important or affect the gameplay. This is due to trying to bring that historical “veracity” that the study has sought. So, we have three games in oneActually, since the two expansions (Fire and Shadows and The Asian Dynasties) also come within the said pack.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is just what is required of a definitive edition: changing the graphics, but keeping the classic look; improve the technical, but preserving those characteristics that boosted it; include all the content to date, but also with new additions to make it more than a compilation.

THE BEST All content in the same pack.

The two new civilizations and the additional game modes added.

Good job done on the technical and graphic side. WORST The mistakes of the past: AI, routes, etc., are unchanged.

Some other minor bug, which is a matter of time before it is patched.