AI can predict a movie’s rating even before it is shot

New technologies allow us to perform certain tasks that only a few years ago, we could not imagine that we could have them at our fingertips. In this sense, artificial intelligence has made many machines capable of behaving in an incredible way, being able to even learn by themselves when faced with certain situations or behaviors.

Now, researchers from the USC Viterbi School of Engineering have developed a tool capable of rating a film in a matter of seconds. This may not seem so surprising, considering the great capacity of artificial intelligence, but the truth is that this tool is not only capable of rating a movie in a matter of seconds, it is capable of doing it even before it’s been shot.

In other words, from the script itself, it is able to determine the rating it would obtain from the users who are going to see it and, depending on the result, to be able to make certain decisions before starting to shoot. Therefore, the script could be modified and allow the narrators to make certain changes to achieve a much greater impact on the potential audience of the film.

A breakthrough for the cinema

Pexels

This also means being able to save a lot of money for film producers, since making these changes after a shoot represents a significant additional expense. In addition, it allows to have a rating estimate you could get the movie once it hit the billboards in the world’s major cinemas.

The artificial intelligence-based tool has used almost a thousand movie scripts that contained all kinds of content, violent, drug abuse and racy sexual content and has been able to recognize certain behaviors or risk factors for their success in roles of some patterns and language.

Its operation is based on receiving as input all the information of the film and processes it through a neuron networkl able to scan and review the semantics and sentiment expressed in each of the lines of the script. During the process, he classifies each of the phrases and classifies them to determine the type of content.

During the tests, they have found a certain coherence or connection between the results obtained by artificial intelligence and the AMP ratings of many films already on the film market, thus offering a great experience to this difficult world of film and television.