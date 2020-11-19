Airbnb IPO does not require hiding your head in the sand

Could Airbnb’s be a tech IPO that doesn’t require investors to bury their heads in the sand? Its revenue fell more than 30% in the first nine months of the year. It is not ideal, but not bad relatively speaking. And it forced her to curb unnecessary spending, while her rivals rise. A valuation above $ 31 billion (his last private record in 2017) is not an exaggeration.

Like most firms in the hotel and travel industry, the lockdowns hurt it. It laid off 1,900 employees and raised $ 2 billion in debt in a deal that valued the company at $ 18 billion – nearly half its value in 2017, due to a 72% second-quarter revenue drop, according to the draft prospectus submitted. to the SEC on Monday.

But it has recovered relatively since then, because people are wary of shared spaces in hotels and seek long-term rentals in remote areas. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down more than 50% in the third quarter, while Airbnb even posted net revenue of $ 219 million.

You are now at a crossroads. In 2019, it launched into new initiatives in China and spent on technology to improve scrutiny from its users after some high-profile mishaps. That bled her out, but it also helped her focus. Since then, he has given up on his plans to offer flight reservations and launch a magazine.

The shares of its rivals rise, in addition. Booking Holdings, which owns Priceline.com and Kayak, has grown nearly 15% in the past year despite having a steeper revenue drop in the first nine months than Airbnb, and is a 13-fold multiple. With it, Airbnb would be worth about $ 40 billion, even assuming its revenue drops 30%.

Like other tech, it has a share structure that puts control in the hands of the founder, Brian Chesky. That could become a problem. But investors may have gotten more used to it than tech companies with unrealistic valuation claims.

