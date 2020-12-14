Airbnb Ipo Puts Pressure On Other Unicorns

- Advertisement -

The unicorns next door are going to have a hard time living up to the Airbnb IPO. Its share value doubled on Thursday, outpacing the 80% rise of food delivery company DoorDash in its debut the day before. Airbnb has some unusual traits compared to other sparkling offerings, but investors and other issuing companies valued at more than $ 1 billion are likely to see its runaway performance as the new standard.

With a valuation of $ 87 billion based on its first traded price of $ 146 per share (up from $ 68 for the issue), Airbnb is more than twice the size of Marriott, and slightly larger than Bookings. But it’s a bittersweet triumph: it grossed $ 3.4 billion on its debut; At the current price, they would be worth about 7.3 billion.

It is a marked difference from last year. The parent company of office rental platform WeWork withdrew its IPO because investors held back from its high valuation and heavy losses. Uber shares, meanwhile, opened 7% below their starting price of $ 45 per share.

Airbnb has something the others don’t: a solid business model, even after a difficult year. Its revenue fell 32% in the first nine months of the year, compared to a 52% drop for Booking. Brian Chesky’s company cut costs by more than 20% and laid off 1,900 employees in that period, allowing it to post a third-quarter profit of $ 219 million. After this week, he also has around $ 8.4 billion in cash.

Chesky has thrown the gauntlet. Grocery delivery service Instacart is expected to go public next year, as is online broker Robinhood. There are also direct quotes and so-called special purpose procurement vehicles (SPACs) to choose from. But if you want to start out loud, even if that means leaving billions on the table, Airbnb and DoorDash have set the bar high.

