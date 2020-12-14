Latest news

Airbnb IPO puts pressure on other unicorns

By Brian Adam
0
0
Airbnb IPO puts pressure on other unicorns
Airbnb Ipo Puts Pressure On Other Unicorns

Must Read

Game Reviews

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond Review: at war with Oculus Rift S

Brian Adam - 0
The return of the Medal of Honor series brings us to experience the Second World War in virtual reality: are you ready to enlist? Experiencing...
Read more
Android

Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

Brian Adam - 0
The good thing about having multiple sub-brands is that it is relatively easy to reuse the manufacturing processes to launch many similar...
Read more
Tech News

A journey following the routes of the pioneers in the wild lands of the Far West

Brian Adam - 0
The wild west has inspired directors and writers, but what was life on the frontier really like? In this article we will delve...
Read more
Apps

Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more

Brian Adam - 0
One of the funniest features of Google's augmented reality has to do with 3D animals. For a while, Google displays 3D...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The unicorns next door are going to have a hard time living up to the Airbnb IPO. Its share value doubled on Thursday, outpacing the 80% rise of food delivery company DoorDash in its debut the day before. Airbnb has some unusual traits compared to other sparkling offerings, but investors and other issuing companies valued at more than $ 1 billion are likely to see its runaway performance as the new standard.

With a valuation of $ 87 billion based on its first traded price of $ 146 per share (up from $ 68 for the issue), Airbnb is more than twice the size of Marriott, and slightly larger than Bookings. But it’s a bittersweet triumph: it grossed $ 3.4 billion on its debut; At the current price, they would be worth about 7.3 billion.

It is a marked difference from last year. The parent company of office rental platform WeWork withdrew its IPO because investors held back from its high valuation and heavy losses. Uber shares, meanwhile, opened 7% below their starting price of $ 45 per share.

Airbnb has something the others don’t: a solid business model, even after a difficult year. Its revenue fell 32% in the first nine months of the year, compared to a 52% drop for Booking. Brian Chesky’s company cut costs by more than 20% and laid off 1,900 employees in that period, allowing it to post a third-quarter profit of $ 219 million. After this week, he also has around $ 8.4 billion in cash.

Chesky has thrown the gauntlet. Grocery delivery service Instacart is expected to go public next year, as is online broker Robinhood. There are also direct quotes and so-called special purpose procurement vehicles (SPACs) to choose from. But if you want to start out loud, even if that means leaving billions on the table, Airbnb and DoorDash have set the bar high.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Australia yields a bit to Google and Facebook in payment to the media

Brian Adam - 0
Giving Google and Facebook a few inches in the battle for pay for news requires extra vigilance to make sure they don't take...
Read more
Latest news

TG4 seeks status as a public service broadcaster in Northern Ireland

Brian Adam - 0
TG4 is looking for a more prominent place on the Freeview Platform in the North ...
Read more
Latest news

CROKE PARK REPORT: Limerick deserve lasting reputation and win All-Ireland title again

Brian Adam - 0
Limerick have excelled from the start of the All-Ireland final today and their relentless display of a year in which they won all ten...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©