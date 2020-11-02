Latest newsTop Stories ‘Aircar’ that turns a car into an airplane in just three minutes By Brian Adam 0 9 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must Read Latest news The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra charges at 80W instead of the advertised 120W according to a test Abraham - 0 The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra arrives with a 120W charger in the box, unlike other manufacturers that include a charger slower than the maximum... Read more Android Sony could compromise 3 Android updates starting from the Xperia 1 II Abraham - 0 According to the Chinese blog ITHome, Sony will announce a battery replacement program for some of its older Xperia smartphone models. The replacement program... Read more Android This is the most popular Android smartphone according to AnTuTu [Octubre 2020] Abraham - 0 The guys from AnTuTu have published a report of user preferences regarding Android smartphones with updated data as of October 2020 according to the... Read more Huawei New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States Abraham - 0 At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the... Read more Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. ‘Aircar’ that turns a car into an airplane in just three minutes TagsAircarairplanecarminutesturns Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Top Stories Octopuses taste food with their arms Brian Adam - 0 Harvard: The octopus, a strange creature from the sea, has been revealed to sense its prey or food by licking its prey with its... Read more Huawei New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States Abraham - 0 At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the... Read more Huawei The US government gives Huawei a break Abraham - 0 The United States government today gave Huawei a break as it will allow chipmakers to supply elements to the China-based company , as long as they... Read more This will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra according to a... It’s time to talk about vitamin D: up to one in... How to create animated stickers for WhatsApp? The species that could soon become extinct from our planet The United States has declared a threat and revoked the visas... How to hide Instagram conversations?